Retrospective property tax notices irk Kapurthala residents

The imposition of property tax on residents of Kapurthala has caused widespread resentment, with the primary objection being its retrospective implementation from 2013–2014.

Residents of several localities have also raised concerns over the Municipal Corporation levying taxes in areas maintained by PUDA and the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA). Over a dozen residents, particularly commercial property owners, have approached the court over the issue.

Residents of Urban Estate, Kapurthala, have expressed strong opposition, asserting that their locality has been developed and maintained entirely by PUDA and JDA. They claim that the Municipal Corporation does not provide basic civic amenities such as door-to-door garbage collection, sanitation, streetlight maintenance or sewerage services.

Anuj Anand, Advocate and President of the Urban Estate Welfare Society, Kapurthala, said, “Although garbage from Urban Estate is dumped at the Municipal Corporation’s site, no municipal services are actually provided to residents. It is completely unjust to impose property tax, especially when essential municipal services, which form the basis for such taxation, are not being delivered. Property tax is being charged retrospectively from the year 2013–2014, which is totally unjust and unacceptable.”

He further said that residents have been raising objections since the tax was first proposed in 2013–2014 and that, to date, no basic amenities have been provided by the Municipal Corporation. “Some residents who have repurchased houses are being unfairly asked to pay tax from the original allotment date, without any prior notice, which is highly arbitrary and unjust,” he added. Anand appealed for immediate intervention, demanding justice and relief for residents. “Until full municipal services are officially provided, residents of Urban Estate, Kapurthala, should not be burdened with property tax. Those who have already paid under compulsion should also be entitled to a refund,” he said.

Advocate Mukesh Gupta echoed the concerns, stating, “Everyone is supposed to pay property tax, but huge amounts are being imposed retrospectively. The Municipal Corporation can’t ask for taxes older than three years. However, in the past year to six months, residents have increasingly started receiving notices asking them to clear dues dating back to 2013–14, even though no such notices were issued earlier.”

He also pointed out the lack of clarity in the notices being sent. “The notices are vague and ambiguous, with no mention of principal amount, interest, or penalty. Some commercial establishments are being asked to pay dues running into lakhs. It would have been acceptable had taxes been levied from 2022 onwards, till 2025. But asking people to clear earlier dues without prior notice is unacceptable,” Gupta said.

Resident Jit Kumar said, “Burdening residents without delivering any civic amenities is a grave injustice.” Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kler, when contacted, said, “If anyone has property in Kapurthala, property tax will be levied and its arrears will also have to be paid. People did not pay it earlier, but the tax has to be cleared by them.” On being asked why earlier notices were not issued, she said, “I’m not aware of it, but the Corporation must have sent them notices.”

Regarding complaints about poor civic amenities and the mounting garbage issue in the town, the Commissioner responded, “This has nothing to do with property tax. Whether there is garbage outside, the road is broken, or the streetlight isn’t working—property tax has to be paid.”