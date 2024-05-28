Returning from poll duty, home guard dies

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 27

A resident of Sant Nagar here who was serving as home guard with the Govt Railway Police, died due to a heart attack near Bathinda when he was returning after performing election duty in Jind. He was cremated with state honours today evening.

Vinod Kumar, aged 53 years, was returning to his hometown when suddenly his health deteriorated. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Bathinda where he died of a heart attack.

He was given a salute by a contingent of Punjab Police. Ferozepur Home Guards Commandant Rajinder Kishan reached here and shared his grief with Vinod’s family.

MLA Sandeep Jakhar supported demand for a government job to his family member and compensation from the Election Commission as well.

