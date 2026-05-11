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Home / Punjab / Revenge killing: Youth shot dead in Punjab's Ropar, accused confesses online

Revenge killing: Youth shot dead in Punjab's Ropar, accused confesses online

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 09:45 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Harmol Singh Sidhu who was shot dead in Nurpurbedi area of Ropar
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A youth was shot dead in a revenge killing in the Nurpur Bedi area of Ropar district, with the accused later confessing to the crime in an online video.

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The deceased has been identified as Harmol Singh Sidhu, a resident of Shahpur Bela village and the only son of his parents. According to sources, Harmol Singh had recently come out of jail on bail after remaining incarcerated for nearly four years in connection with a murder case.

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The accused, identified as Harjot Singh Sidhu, also a resident of the same village, allegedly opened fire on Harmol Singh in the market area of his village on Sunday evening, killing him on the spot.

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After the incident, Harjot Singh allegedly uploaded a video online claiming responsibility for the murder. In the video, he alleged that Harmol Singh had killed his brother around four years ago. He further claimed that after being released on bail, Harmol Singh had been threatening him and his family, forcing him to take the extreme step.

The accused also stated in the video that no other person should be held responsible for the killing.

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DSP Anandpur Sahib Jashandeep Singh Mann said a murder case has been registered and the police teams were looking for the accused. The police have started further investigations into the matter.

The incident has created tension in the area, while residents expressed shock over the broad daylight killing linked to an old rivalry.

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