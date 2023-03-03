Revenue from registration up by 40% in Feb: Jimpa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa today said 40 per cent more revenue has been generated through registry of properties during February 2023 as compared to the previous year.

He said providing corruption-free services to the residents had been the main objective of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government. The minister said from February 1 to February 28, revenue of Rs 338.99 crore was generated through stamp duty and registration charges. In February 2022, the revenue was Rs 241.62 crore, he said. Jimpa said from April 2022 to February 2023, 19 per cent more revenue was generated by the department than the previous year.

From April 2022 to February 2023, Rs 3499.94 crore was collected through stamp duty and registration charges as compared to Rs 2,929.74 crore in the corresponding year. Jimpa added that strict instructions had been issued to the officials of the Revenue Department to ensure that people do not face any hassle during registry of property.