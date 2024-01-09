Revenue from registries touched Rs 417 cr in Dec

Chandigarh, January 8
The Punjab Government has registered 32 per cent more income under the stamp and registration category till December 2023. This was stated by Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa here recently.
Giving details, Jimpa said that from April to December 2023, the state exchequer had received an income of Rs 3,142.67 crore under stamp and registration, which is Rs 285.81 crore more than in the corresponding period in 2022. From April to December 2022, this income was Rs 2,856.86 crore.
The government has received 32 per cent more income in December 2023 alone as compared to the previous year. As against Rs 315.81 crore till December 2022, Rs 417.85 crore were credited into the government treasury in December 2023.
