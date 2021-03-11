Revenue officers on 3-day leave

Chandigarh, May 7
To express solidarity with patwari Didar Singh of Malerkotla, who was arrested by the Vigilance on graft charges, Punjab revenue officers have announced a three-day mass leave from Monday.
The Punjab’s Revenue Officers Association, representing district revenue officers, tehsildar and naib tehsildar, said during the period, meetings would be held with the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device