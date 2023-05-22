Revenue officers to go on mass casual leave today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Revenue officers of the state have decided to proceed on mass casual leave on Monday in protest against the suspension of their colleague posted at Maur last week.

A meeting of General House of Punjab Revenue Officers Association was held at Zirakpur, where nearly 100 revenue officers from all over the state were present. It was decided that the officers would proceed on mass casual leave on Monday in protest against the “wrongful suspension” of Maur Naib Tehsildar and his reader on May 16.

They have demanded the revocation of the suspension order and posting of the Naib Tehsildar and his reader at the same station. An official press release by the association said that the process of filling 25 vacant posts of PCS officers, to be filled from amongst revenue officers, too should be expedited.