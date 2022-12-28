Morinda: Revenue official alleges assault, complaint lodged

Tribune News Service

Morinda, December 27

Naib Tehsildar Harminder Singh has lodged a complaint alleging that Vivek Gupta visited his office for registration of property and tried to assault him. He said Gupta did not have required documents and created ruckus when the former refused to oblige.

Gupta also alleged that Harminder refused property registration despite furnishing all documents. “Later, when I was standing near clerk, he allegedly tried to slap me,” he said. Morinda SHO said both parties had lodged complaints.