Revenue official, assistant arrested in bribery case in Punjab’s Muktsar

Chandigarh, June 28
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a revenue official and his private assistant for allegedly accepting bribe.
Gurpreet Singh, posted as 'patwari' in Muktsar district, was arrested on the complaint of a resident of Bhullar village, the Bureau said in a statement on Wednesday.
The complainant, Gurpal Singh, had alleged that the revenue official had demanded a bribe of Rs 18,000 for transferring the land in his name.
The accused revenue official allegedly demanded money and asked the complainant to give it to his private assistant Kuldeep Singh.
After preliminary investigation, a team of the Bureau laid a trap and arrested both the accused while accepting the bribe.
