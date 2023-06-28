 Revenue official, assistant arrested in bribery case in Punjab’s Muktsar : The Tribune India

Revenue official, assistant arrested in bribery case in Punjab’s Muktsar

The complainant had alleged that the revenue official had demanded a bribe of Rs 18,000 for transferring the land in his name

Revenue official, assistant arrested in bribery case in Punjab’s Muktsar

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, June 28

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a revenue official and his private assistant for allegedly accepting bribe.

Gurpreet Singh, posted as 'patwari' in Muktsar district, was arrested on the complaint of a resident of Bhullar village, the Bureau said in a statement on Wednesday.

The complainant, Gurpal Singh, had alleged that the revenue official had demanded a bribe of Rs 18,000 for transferring the land in his name.

The accused revenue official allegedly demanded money and asked the complainant to give it to his private assistant Kuldeep Singh.

After preliminary investigation, a team of the Bureau laid a trap and arrested both the accused while accepting the bribe. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation EXPLAINER

Southwest Monsoon: El Nino may start showing effect around first week of July

2
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab's biggest heist

3
World

‘Unacceptable’: White House on online harassment of WSJ journalist who questioned PM Modi on minorities’ rights

4
Pollywood

Dharmedra remembers his mother, recites poem 'main apne kamre mein gumsum, tanha, udaas betha tha'

5
Punjab

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

6
Nation

If one family can't run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

7
Nation

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

8
Patiala

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

9
Health

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

10
Punjab

Salaries of newly-regularised 12,700 teachers hiked by up to three times: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade

Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade

Buying in market heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries...

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

Canada's Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship ...

4 die in car accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Rampur

4 die in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Rampur

One person is injured

IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed Special Director in CBI

IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed Special Director in CBI

Bhatnagar, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer ...

Housing sales up 8 per cent in April-June period across 8 cities: Report

Housing sales up 8 per cent in April-June period across 8 cities: Report

Sales stand at 74,320 units in the year-ago period across pr...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

Man kills wife, hangs himself after fight in outer Delhi

Gurugram bars plying of non-motorised vehicles during rain

Ranjit Singh heritage centre to come up in Delhi

Hit by scooter, woman dies, rider arrested

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp