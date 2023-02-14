Revenue official caught taking bribe of Rs 6,000

Ferozepur, February 13
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested revenue official Sukhbir Singh, posted as patwari in the Block Development and Panchayat Office at Guruharsahai, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000.
VB officials said the official was caught red-handed taking Rs 6,000 as the second installment from complainants Manpreet Singh Sarpanch and Harcharan Singh, both residents of Kohar Singh Wala village in Guruharsahai.
The VB officials said that the complainants had alleged that Sukhbir had demanded Rs 12,000 for assisting them in a court matter. However, the deal was finalised for Rs 7,500.
“The official had received Rs 1,500 as the first installment and now he had been demanding the pending amount of Rs 6000,” said the officials.
The VB investigated the allegations and laid a trap following which the accused was caught accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Only those ‘elected’ should be taking decisions in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann
The retort comes a day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit sen...