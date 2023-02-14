Revenue official caught taking bribe of Rs 6,000

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, February 13

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested revenue official Sukhbir Singh, posted as patwari in the Block Development and Panchayat Office at Guruharsahai, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000.

VB officials said the official was caught red-handed taking Rs 6,000 as the second installment from complainants Manpreet Singh Sarpanch and Harcharan Singh, both residents of Kohar Singh Wala village in Guruharsahai.

The VB officials said that the complainants had alleged that Sukhbir had demanded Rs 12,000 for assisting them in a court matter. However, the deal was finalised for Rs 7,500.

“The official had received Rs 1,500 as the first installment and now he had been demanding the pending amount of Rs 6000,” said the officials.

The VB investigated the allegations and laid a trap following which the accused was caught accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.