Revenue official held for graft

Chandigarh: The VB on Wednesday nabbed Kanungo Manjit Singh, who is posted at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur, for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000. The VB said the accused had been arrested on the complaint of Rampal of Ucchi Bassi village. He said the complainant had lodged a complaint on the Anti-corruption Action Line on June 21. TNS
US envoy calls on Speaker
Chandigarh: The US envoy to India, Eric Garcetti, today called on Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The Speaker emphasised on strengthening cooperation between India and the US in agriculture, industry and technology. The US envoy recalled the historical relations between the two countries and also appreciated the hardworking spirit of Punjabis. TNS
Haryana cops attacked
Ferozepur: Two Haryana ASIs were allegedly attacked by a ‘wanted criminal’ and his relatives at Rana Panjgrain village in Guruharsahai. ASI Surinder Kumar from Kaithal police station said he along with ASI Kuldeep Singh and a driver had gone to arrest Sachin Kumar, who along with his family attacked them.
