Revenue officials on strike

Bathinda, December 13
On a call given by the Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association, revenue officials in the state remained on a strike over the Bhagta Bhai Ka incident in Bathinda on Monday where “anti-social” elements under the name of a farmers’ union kept a Naib Tehsildar hostage in her office for seven hours.
Holding a protest meeting against the district administration today, revenue officials demanded a strict action against anti-social elements in Bathinda. The officials were irked as they alleged that civil and police administration failed to provide security to the Naib Tehsildars. Bathinda DC Showkat Ahmed Parray and SSP J Elanchezhian assured them that there would be no negligence in security of any administrative official.
Even a group of people, who kept the Naib Tehsildar hostage at Bhagta Bhai Ka, submitted a written apology in front of civil and police officials. Gurdev Singh Dham, president, Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association, said that happened on Monday when Naib Tehsildar Charanjit Kaur was detained illegally after 30-40 miscreants locked her office room from outside to pressurise her to cancel an old FIR.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...