Revenue officials on strike

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 13

On a call given by the Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association, revenue officials in the state remained on a strike over the Bhagta Bhai Ka incident in Bathinda on Monday where “anti-social” elements under the name of a farmers’ union kept a Naib Tehsildar hostage in her office for seven hours.

Holding a protest meeting against the district administration today, revenue officials demanded a strict action against anti-social elements in Bathinda. The officials were irked as they alleged that civil and police administration failed to provide security to the Naib Tehsildars. Bathinda DC Showkat Ahmed Parray and SSP J Elanchezhian assured them that there would be no negligence in security of any administrative official.

Even a group of people, who kept the Naib Tehsildar hostage at Bhagta Bhai Ka, submitted a written apology in front of civil and police officials. Gurdev Singh Dham, president, Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association, said that happened on Monday when Naib Tehsildar Charanjit Kaur was detained illegally after 30-40 miscreants locked her office room from outside to pressurise her to cancel an old FIR.