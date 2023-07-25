Revenue officials on strike in Punjab, property registration work disrupted

Ludhiana/Hoshiarpur, July 25
Work related to property registration was hit across Punjab on Tuesday as revenue officials went on a pen-down strike, demanding an apology from a ruling AAP MLA for allegedly misbehaving with a tehsil office staff recently.
Under the banner of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association, the protesting officials, including Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Patwaris and clerical staff, claimed they would intensify the agitation if Rupnagar legislator Dinesh Chadha did not apologise.
General secretary of the protesting officers’ association Vijay Behal claimed the strike was observed across the state.
“Not a single registration deed was executed throughout the state due to the strike by revenue officers,” he said in Ludhiana.
As a result of the strike, people who arrived at revenue offices for property registration and mutation work were disappointed.
In Hoshiarpur, 11 members of the revenue officers’ association boycotted work under the leadership of Harkaram Singh Randhawa. Only flood-related work was carried out.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance
Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...
Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins
Mizos of Mizoram share ethnic ties with Kukis of Manipur, Ku...
Congress slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’
‘Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA’, said Rah...
Ready to debate Manipur for as long as you want: Amit Shah writes to Opposition leaders
Parliament impasse over disagreement on rules for debating M...
China removes 'missing' foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor Wang Yi
Wang had previously served as China's top diplomat in his ca...