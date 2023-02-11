Revenue record errors leave residents harried

Moga, February 10
The digitisation of land revenue records have eased the work of the Revenue Department. However, some errors committed while uploading the land records on computers in the district have left residents a harried lot.
There are rules in place for correction of revenue records with powers vested in the hands of the tehsildars concerned, but due to a shortage of patwaris, who execute these works, the correction work is getting delayed.
Most patwaris, who hold additional charge of villages, have hired private persons, who work on their behalf. The Revenue Department or the state government have nothing to do with them. The patwaris reportedly pay salaries to them from their own pocket.
