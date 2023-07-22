Revenue staff on strike over inspection

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 21

Members of the Revenue Patwar Union and the Deputy Commissioner Office Employees’ Union today observed a strike over surprise visit by Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha on Tuesday.

The protesters said the MLA had no authority to conduct such inspections as it led to harassment of employees.

Interestingly, a large number of people from Ropar town and adjoining villages expressing their solidarity with the MLA gathered near the mini secretariat and demanded strict action against the corrupt officials.

On July 18, Chadha visited the tehsildar office where the visitors, including three people from Chak Dheran, Shampura and Mahla villages told him that they had to shell out much more than the required fee for registration deed and power of attorney.

After checking the records, Chadha wrote to the Deputy Commissioner to take strict action against those responsible for duping the people.

The protesters alleged that the MLA had uploaded the inspection video to malign the employees. The union leaders said their agitation would continue till the MLA tenders an apology.

Chadha denied the allegations of corruption. He said a few corrupt officials had instigated the employees to scuttle the efforts of the AAP government to eradicate corruption.

