Revised timings to save Rs 45 crore: Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the changed office timings would save 350 MW of power daily and Rs 40-45 crore between May 2 and July 15.

“Apart from facilitating the people, the landmark move will also help in enhancing the efficiency of the government employees,” said the CM while interacting with mediapersons in the morning.

The Secretariat was abuzz with activity since 7 am. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Baljit Kaur and Power Minister Harbhajan ETO among others reached the office early.

Mann, who reached his office at 7.28 am, said this decision had been taken after taking the consent of majority of the stakeholders. He said this decision would act as a catalyst in saving people from scorching heat in summer.

Mann said the state government would take more such citizen-centric decisions in the coming days and various other governments had enquired about this step. He said this move could even help in streamlining traffic in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi.

The CM said there was no dearth of power and Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant in Ropar had a coal stock of 35 days.

However, the decision has not gone down well with employees, who were found cribbing about the change in timings. Sukhchain Khera, convenor, Sanjha Mulazzam Manch, said staff coming from far-off places faced difficulty.