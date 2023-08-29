Revoke ban on export of rice: SAD to Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today urged the Centre to review its decision regarding ban on export of rice.

He said: “Every time farmers stand to profit from an increase in global price hike, the Centre bans export of rice. The ban should be revoked immediately.”

Sukhbir was reacting to the ban imposed on basmati rice valued at less than $1,200 per metric tonnes.

