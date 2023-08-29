Revoke ban on export of rice: SAD to Centre

Chandigarh, August 28
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today urged the Centre to review its decision regarding ban on export of rice.
He said: “Every time farmers stand to profit from an increase in global price hike, the Centre bans export of rice. The ban should be revoked immediately.”
Sukhbir was reacting to the ban imposed on basmati rice valued at less than $1,200 per metric tonnes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2
Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...
Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet
will be present: trudeau