Revoke proposal on taking over shamlat land: Farmers

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 29

Although the government has decided to defer the move of taking over 309 acres of shamlat land at the border village, Bagheke Hithar, in the district, farmers have decided to continue their stir till the revocation of the proposal.

An agitation was launched against the move on December 25, under the banner of BKU (Krantikari), Kul Hind Kisan Sabha and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

“The government has deferred the move only, hence the threat of taking over the land is still looming large, thus we have decided to continue the agitation”, said Resham Midha, president, BKU (Krantikari).

The farmers have demanded that the proposal of taking possession of 309 acres of land should be revoked and the ownership right of the land should be transferred in favour of the farmers who have been tilling the land since decades.

Midha pleaded that after the freedom of the country, the farmers reclaimed the barren land by working overtime in the border village, situated at a stone’s throw from Indo-Pak International border.

Notably, the Revenue Department had identified 309 acres of shamlat land at Bagheke Hithar village, owned by the panchayat under the Village Common Land Act, 1961, but was being cultivated by farmers since decades. The government had proposed to take possession of the land. Opposing the move the farmers initiated a “pakka morcha”.

Sources said Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was to visit the village to take possession of the land on December 26 but had to postpone the visit allegedly due to opposition by the farmers.

District Development and Panchayat Officer Sukhpal Singh Sidhu had confirmed the postponement of the programme of minister.