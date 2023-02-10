Revolver goes off while cleaning, Punjab Police constable suffers bullet injury

Hoshiarpur, February 10
A 48-year-old Punjab Police constable suffered a bullet injury in his head when his licensed revolver accidentally went off during cleaning, said police on Friday.
The incident took place at his house at Kalyanpur village here on Thursday night.
Paramjit Singh, who was posted as a constable at the third commando battalion in Mohali, was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar, police said.
Singh, who was on leave, was still unconscious, they said.
Further investigation was under way, said Tanda police station Sub-Inspector Malkiat Singh.
