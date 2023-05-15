Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

Following the AAP's resounding win in the recently held Jalandhar bypoll, CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the state government's next cabinet meeting would be held in Jalandhar on May 17.

The CM's declaration comes as a reward for citizens days after the electorate ensured a victory for AAP candidate Sushil Rinku in the bypoll.

The CM tweeted in the morning, "Sarkar Tuhade Dwar". Vaade mutabik Punjab Sarkar di agli cabinet meeting 17 May Budhwar nu savere 10.30 am circuit house Jalandhar vikhe hovegi.... Jis vich Jalandhar samet Punjab de kai vikas karjan nu manzoori samet purane latakde masleyan nu hal karan te vichar hovega te faisle turant laye jange. (Government at your doorstep. As per promise, the next cabinet meeting of the Punjab government will be held at Circuit House, Jalandhar at 10.30 am on Wednesday morning, in which many development works of Jalandhar as well as Punjab will be approved. And discussion on pending matters will be held on which immediate decisions will be taken.)”

Sushil Rinku had called on Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Sunday in the presence of CM Bhagwant Mann.

The CM's declaration comes amid the state government's promise of holding cabinet meetings in various cities.

Mann had launched the public-friendly initiative "Government at your door step" in April to meet people and address public issues at their doorstep.

