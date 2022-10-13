Rice millers’ association starts dharna

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 12
The Rice Millers Association, Sirhind, has started indefinite dharna at the FCI main depot to protest over the ‘dictatorial attitude’ of the divisional manager (DM). The association has demanded that the FCI should stop purchase from Bhamarsi, Sirhind, Peerjain and Chunni grain markets as paddy arrival in these ‘mandis’ is proportionally less than the number of rice mills here.
The association says that the FCI should procure paddy from surplus procurement centres. The association further says that till their demand is not met they would neither lift nor store procured paddy of government agencies.
