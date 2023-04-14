Rice worth Rs 2.42 cr missing in Sangrur, case registered

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 13

After finding 11,191 bags of rice missing from 10 godowns, the authorities of Sangrur Pungrain have got a case registered against employees of a private company, which was given a contract to maintain the government stock.

As per the FIR , the Pungrain authorities have alleged that after the expiry of the company’s contract, when they checked the stock, the rice bags were missing.

“Rice worth Rs 2.42 crore have gone missing. We have got the FIR registered against the employees of the company,” said Satbir Singh, district manager of Pungrain.