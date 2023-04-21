Rickshaw-puller wins Rs 2.5 cr lottery

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, April 20

An 85-year-old rickshaw-puller, Gurdev Singh, a resident of Lohgarh village in Dharamkot subdivision, Moga, has won the Rs 2.5-crore Baisakhi bumper lottery of the state government.

The lottery ticket had cost him Rs 500. Gurdev had been buying lottery tickets for a long time, hoping to win the prize one day. However, he never thought that it would eventually pay him off in such a grand way.

Rewarded for selfless service I used to fill potholes on roads with soil and water the trees and plants on the roadside. I believe my good deeds have finally paid off and God has rewarded me for my selfless service. —Gurdev Singh, Rickshaw-puller

When he received the news that he had won the prize of Rs 2.5 crore, he couldn’t believe his ears. It was a dream come true for Gurdev and his family, who had struggled to make their ends meet for a long time.

It is for the first time that he has opened a bank account in his entire lifetime, that too so that he can deposit the cheque of the prize money.

He has four sons, a daughter and 10 grandchildren. However, he still pulls a rickshaw to earn his daily bread.

Gurdev has attributed his win to his 30 years of service to the community. He used to fill potholes on roads with soil and water trees and plants on the roadside. He believes that his good deeds have finally paid off and that God has rewarded him for his selfless service.

Gurdev plans to build a new house for himself and his children with the money. He, however, added, “I will continue to pull a rickshaw and water the plants on the roadside.”