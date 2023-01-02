Rid Congress of ‘corrupt’ leaders: Dullo

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 1
“If the Congress wants to win the 2024 parliamentary elections, the party should rid itself of corrupt leaders to present a clean image,” said former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Shamsher Singh Dullo while talking to mediapersons at Dera Hansali here today.
He alleged that most of the ministers during the Capt Amarinder Singh’s tenure as the Chief Minister were corrupt and the party had to pay the price for it in the Assembly elections.
On a query regarding the alleged misuse of funds and corrupt practices by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Shamsher Singh Dullo maintained that if there was any truth in the allegations, those should be investigated.
