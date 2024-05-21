Rift between Congress leaders comes to fore in Hoshiarpur

Chandigarh, May 20
Differences between Congress leaders for the Hoshiarpur Parliamentary segment surfaced during a meeting chaired by AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in Jalandhar last evening. The AICC general secretary is in Punjab to take stock of the ground situation in different Parliamentary constituencies. According to sources, an argument took place between former Sham Chaurasi MLA Pawan Adia and party candidate for the Hoshairpur Parliamentary seat Yamini Gomar, with the latter reporting non-cooperation in campaigning. Focussing on problems faced by the contesting candidates, Venugopal today held meetings at Ludhiana and Jalandhar with the leaders of Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib and Hoshiarpur. A senior party leader said apart from the contesting candidates, all candidates who contested the Assembly elections as well as district unit heads participated in the meetings.
Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav and observer for Punjab Harish Chaudhary were among those present at the meeting.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...