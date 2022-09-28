Right to higher edu abroad not fundamental, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 27

Putting to rest the legal controversy over the right of an undertrial or a juvenile in conflict with law to higher education abroad, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that it is neither fundamental, nor statutory.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri ruled the right to travel abroad was valuable. It was a basic human right, apart from being an integral part of right to personal liberty. But such a right was not absolute.

Justice Puri invokes Article 21-A The ruling came in a case where a juvenile in conflict with law sought permission to travel abroad to pursue a four-year degree at a Chicago college Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri said right to education was available only for primary and elementary education under Article 21-A of the Constitution

The ruling by Justice Puri came in a case where a juvenile in conflict with law sought permission to travel abroad to pursue a four-year degree in music at a Chicago college. He undertook to appear before the court through his counsel or natural guardian. But the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) dismissed the plea. The appeal before an Additional Sessions Judge, too, was dismissed.

Turning to a plethora of judgments, Justice Puri asserted right to education was available only for primary and elementary education under Article 21-A of the Constitution. “In view of the legal and factual position, this court is of the view that the petitioner does not have any fundamental or statutory right to study abroad for higher education. He can be deprived of right to travel abroad only in accordance with procedure established by the law. It is incumbent upon the JJB to exercise power in a reasonable, just and fair manner by considering the scheme, object and spirit of the JJ Act.”

Justice Puri asserted the JJB dismissed the application on the ground that an inquiry under Section 14 of the Act was required to be completed in a time-bound manner. It would not be feasible to permit the petitioner to go abroad for a long duration as it would delay the proceedings.

Justice Puri took note of amicus curiae Preetinder Singh Ahluwalia’s arguments that the Additional Sessions Judge ignored provisions of Sections 90 and 91 of the Act, which specifically provided that the board may require a parent or guardian to be present at any proceeding. It added that the board “shall” dispense with the attendance and limit the same to recording statement, if satisfied that the attendance was not essential for the inquiry.

Justice Puri added that the expression “shall” in the second part of Section 91(I) made it clear that it was mandatory in nature. “When at any stage, a committee or a board records its satisfaction that the attendance is not essential, the second mandatory part comes into operation”.

Justice Puri also remanded the matter back for a fresh decision after setting aside the orders as same were not in consonance with the scheme of the JJ Act, especially Sections 90 and 91.

The accused was represented by senior counsel RS Rai.