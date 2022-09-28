 Right to higher edu abroad not fundamental, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Right to higher edu abroad not fundamental, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Right to higher edu abroad not fundamental, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 27

Putting to rest the legal controversy over the right of an undertrial or a juvenile in conflict with law to higher education abroad, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that it is neither fundamental, nor statutory.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri ruled the right to travel abroad was valuable. It was a basic human right, apart from being an integral part of right to personal liberty. But such a right was not absolute.

Justice Puri invokes Article 21-A

The ruling came in a case where a juvenile in conflict with law sought permission to travel abroad to pursue a four-year degree at a Chicago college

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri said right to education was available only for primary and elementary education under Article 21-A of the Constitution

The ruling by Justice Puri came in a case where a juvenile in conflict with law sought permission to travel abroad to pursue a four-year degree in music at a Chicago college. He undertook to appear before the court through his counsel or natural guardian. But the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) dismissed the plea. The appeal before an Additional Sessions Judge, too, was dismissed.

Turning to a plethora of judgments, Justice Puri asserted right to education was available only for primary and elementary education under Article 21-A of the Constitution. “In view of the legal and factual position, this court is of the view that the petitioner does not have any fundamental or statutory right to study abroad for higher education. He can be deprived of right to travel abroad only in accordance with procedure established by the law. It is incumbent upon the JJB to exercise power in a reasonable, just and fair manner by considering the scheme, object and spirit of the JJ Act.”

Justice Puri asserted the JJB dismissed the application on the ground that an inquiry under Section 14 of the Act was required to be completed in a time-bound manner. It would not be feasible to permit the petitioner to go abroad for a long duration as it would delay the proceedings.

Justice Puri took note of amicus curiae Preetinder Singh Ahluwalia’s arguments that the Additional Sessions Judge ignored provisions of Sections 90 and 91 of the Act, which specifically provided that the board may require a parent or guardian to be present at any proceeding. It added that the board “shall” dispense with the attendance and limit the same to recording statement, if satisfied that the attendance was not essential for the inquiry.

Justice Puri added that the expression “shall” in the second part of Section 91(I) made it clear that it was mandatory in nature. “When at any stage, a committee or a board records its satisfaction that the attendance is not essential, the second mandatory part comes into operation”.

Justice Puri also remanded the matter back for a fresh decision after setting aside the orders as same were not in consonance with the scheme of the JJ Act, especially Sections 90 and 91.

The accused was represented by senior counsel RS Rai.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

2
Nation

'What was the hurry to conduct her last rites at night': Ankita Bhandari's mother now fears for her son's safety

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

4
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

5
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

6
Punjab

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

7
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

8
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

9
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

10
Brand Connect

Total Health Keto Gummies Australia & NZ Reviews, Chemist Warehouse, Shark Tank Shocking Side Effects 2022

Don't Miss

View All
Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

Top News

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it

US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

EAM, Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

EAM S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

AAP puts minister Sarari on notice over ‘extortion’ clip

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

May be dropped if found guilty

Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote

Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote

Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content

AAP, its leaders made “defamatory” statements against Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in reckless manner, HC directs taking down posts

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from jail

3 arrested with drug powder, poppy husk

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested