Right to life includes right to live free from terrorism, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 8

The fundamental right under the Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to live free from terrorism, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled, while rejecting the regular bail plea filed by Kulbir Singh, an alleged active member of the Babbar Khalsa Dal and Khalistan Zindabad Force.

Making it clear that members of outfits declared terrorist organisations were to be dealt with “stern and firm action”, Justice Sandeep Moudgil asserted that it was the government’s duty to provide “protocols and structure” for ensuring terrorism-free life for people.

“As has been alleged by the State counsel, the petitioner is an active member of the Babbar Khalsa Dal and Khalistan Zindabad Force. These organisations have been declared terrorist organisations by the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” Justice Moudgil observed.

In his petition against the State of Punjab, Kulbir Singh was seeking regular bail in FIR dated October 2, 2011, under the provisions of the Arms Act, the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, registered at the Maqsudan police station in Jalandhar.

Rejecting the plea, Justice Moudgil said the petitioner had been attributed the role of organising the youth and instilling in their minds hatred towards the country by propagating the wrong ideology of a separate state.