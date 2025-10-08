DT
Rights panel seeks report on pregnant woman's death

Rights panel seeks report on pregnant woman’s death

Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 06:50 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
Taking suo motu cognisance of the news item “No doc, nurse performs surgery, pregnant woman dies at hospital”, published in these columns on October 4, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has called for a report from the Civil Surgeon, Fazilka.

The Civil Surgeon will have to submit the report a week before October 23, the next date of hearing.

The commission ordered that a copy of the order, along with a copy of the news item, be sent to the Civil Surgeon, through e-mail and by post for compliance.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

