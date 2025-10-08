Rights panel seeks report on pregnant woman’s death

Taking suo motu cognisance of the news item “No doc, nurse performs surgery, pregnant woman dies at hospital”, published in these columns on October 4, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has called for a report from the Civil Surgeon, Fazilka.

The Civil Surgeon will have to submit the report a week before October 23, the next date of hearing.

The commission ordered that a copy of the order, along with a copy of the news item, be sent to the Civil Surgeon, through e-mail and by post for compliance.