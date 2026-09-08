Rights panel seeks reports on medical scholarships, aid to needy students

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has issued notices to senior government officials, seeking comprehensive reports on scholarships, fee concessions and financial assistance available to economically weaker students pursuing medical education.

The notices have been issued to the Principal Secretaries of Medical Education and Research, Higher Education and Languages, and Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, along with senior medical education officials and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

Advertisement

The three-member bench, comprising Chairman Justice Sant Parkash, Justice Gurbir Singh and Jitender Singh Shunty, has specifically sought clarification on the Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme for Higher Education and its applicability to MBBS courses in government and private institutions. The Commission has also asked whether meritorious NEET-qualified students admitted against government quota seats in recognised private medical colleges can benefit from the scheme.