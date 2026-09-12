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Home / Punjab / RIMT Medical College MBBS seats doubled to 100, Punjab intake rises to 1,850

RIMT Medical College MBBS seats doubled to 100, Punjab intake rises to 1,850

The total number of MBBS seats in Punjab has risen from 1,800 to 1,850. The state’s five government medical colleges account for 900 seats, while its seven private medical institutions now account for the remaining 950

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 09:10 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Following the increase in seats, the university has released a revised seat matrix for the college. iStock
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Much to the delight of medical aspirants, the Department of Medical Education and Research, Punjab, has granted permission to increase the MBBS intake at RIMT Medical College and Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, from 50 to 100 seats, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) said in a public notice issued here on Friday evening.

Following the increase, the total number of MBBS seats in Punjab has risen from 1,800 to 1,850. The state’s five government medical colleges account for 900 seats, while its seven private medical institutions now account for the remaining 950.

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According to the notice, following the increase in seats, the university has released a revised seat matrix for the college. Of the 50 additional seats, 25 will be under the government quota and 25 under the management quota.

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The university clarified that the micro-reserved seats under the government quota and the additional management quota seats arising from the increase in intake, which were not part of the earlier seat matrix, will be filled in the subsequent round of counselling. Candidates will be able to exercise their choices and preferences for these seats only in the next round, as per the applicable rules.

With the enhanced intake at RIMT, the total number of MBBS seats available in Punjab’s medical colleges under BFUHS counselling is set to rise further this year.

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