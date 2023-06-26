Rinda’s 2 accomplices arrested in Tarn Taran

PTI

Chandigarh, June 25

The police on Sunday raided several suspected hideouts of persons linked with gangsters-turned-terrorists Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda.

The raids were conducted simultaneously from 6 am to 11am across several districts on the directions of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

All residential and other premises linked with the associates of both criminals were thoroughly searched during raids.

Special DGP (Law and order) Arpit Shukla said all police commissioners and SSPs were directed to depute strong police parties to make the operation successful, which was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad. The raids were conducted by 364 teams involving around 2,000 police personnel.

“Today’s searches were planned after the questioning of several persons arrested during recently busted modules backed by Lakhbir Landa and Harwinder Rinda,” Special DGP (Law and order) said.

He said several persons were detained during the operation for further verification and incriminating material found on them were seized.

Meanwhile, the Tarn Taran police arrested two associates of Rinda, identified as Arshdeep Singh and his brother Wattandeep Singh, both residents of Kulla village. The police also seized two pistols with 285 cartridges of different bores, 100 grams of opium and 250 kilograms ‘lahan’ (raw material used to make liquor) from their possession.