Jalandhar AAP MP Sushil Rinku bats for tie-up with Congress, stirs row

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 20

Jalandhar AAP MP Sushil Rinku has stirred up a controversy by giving a statement that the alliance with the Congress in Punjab will help bring good results.

By speaking in favour of the alliance with the Congress, the AAP’s lone MP has taken a divergent view from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whom he had met yesterday.

Rinku, in an interview with a private channel here, has said, “The alliance between the Congress and AAP has helped the parties to have their Mayor in Chandigarh. The experiment with the alliance has been successful there. Both parties have announced alliance in other states, but not in Punjab.”

He further said, “ Leaders from both parties should ignore their personal interests and work towards building an alliance even in Punjab.”

Interestingly, Rinku has been speaking of forming an alliance with the Congress, the party which he had left just 10 months back to contest as AAP candidate from Jalandhar in the parliamentary bypoll in 2023. Rinku did not respond to phone calls.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress