Rinku files papers amid show of strength

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 17

Aam Aadmi Party bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku today filed his nomination for the Jalandhar seat amidst a massive show of strength by the party. A huge road show was organised across the city by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with the AAP state leadership in support of Rinku.

With the party putting up a united front on the occasion, AAP candidate Sushil Rinku was accompanied by CM Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, MP Ashok Mittal, Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur, AAP state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, leaders Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Surinder Sodhi and new AAP members Mahinder Bhagat and Jagbir Brar, among others.

Thousands of vehicles congregated on the city roads, crippling traffic movement up to the DAC complex. The city also woke up to thousands of illegal hoardings dotting key thoroughfares, especially on the route through which the CM’s cavalcade passed, in clear violation of the model code of conduct.

While workers and key leaders had gathered in the city since the morning, it was after 12 noon that the roadshow began. The CM and the bypoll candidate rode an open vehicle surrounded by party leaders. The CM also addressed people while standing atop the vehicle.

It was at 2.30 pm that Rinku, accompanied by CM Mann and Cheema handed his nomination papers to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said, “Though AAP fielded its candidate late, he will be the first. The previous government did nothing. The people of Sangrur brought a revolution in 2019. You made me the CM. Now, the people of Jalandhar have a good opportunity. Just help our candidate win. If AAP wins this seat, we will get more power.”

Boasting about the large number of supporters present on the occasion, Mann took a dig at the Congress and said, “You have come here in such big numbers. You gathered here because Mann was coming. The Congress people came here in a bus. They just sat and stared at each other.”

Two factions clash before roadshow

Minutes before the arrival of CM Bhagwant Mann, a fight broke out between two rival factions of AAP's Phagwara unit. The two factions reportedly taunted each other. Several workers were injured as they pelted each other with bricks. Pictures and videos of workers with bleeding heads and blood trickling down their hair and clothes went viral. However, none was injured seriously.

Rahul & Priyanka to campaign in bypoll

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Sachin Pilot are among the panel of Congress leaders who are expected to campaign in the Jalandhar parliamentary byelection. PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring said the list of leaders had been sent to the AICC for approval.