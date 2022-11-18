Rise in consumers getting ‘zero bills’

Chandigarh, November 17
With the onset of winter, the number of ‘zero bills’ for domestic power consumers has started to move skywards. As a result, while domestic consumers are benefiting from this, the state’s burden of subsidy will increase.
According to details, 97.17 per cent of domestic consumers have received electricity subsidy (zero bills and power at subsidised rates) in October, while only 2.83 lakh consumers have had to pay the full cost of electricity consumer.
The government had implemented its scheme to provide 600 units of free power in a billing cycle (of two months) from July 1. In July, when the bills were first sent to consumers after the roll out of the scheme, 62.36 per cent consumers had received ‘zero bill’.
A total of 67.53 per cent of the consumers received zero bills in August, while 70.74 per cent received it in September. In October, 76.07 per cent of the consumers had received such bills. In November, 84.58 per cent of the domestic consumers of the state have received ‘zero bills’ till November 15.
