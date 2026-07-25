Rising brick prices delay rural development works in Punjab

The soaring prices of bricks in Punjab have slowed development works to be undertaken using the state’s Rangla Punjab Development Fund.

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Brick production typically falls during the monsoon, creating a demand-supply gap that has pushed prices well above government-approved procurement rates. Kiln owners say they cannot supply bricks at the lower official rates.

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The state government has allocated Rs 5 crore for development works in each Assembly constituency for 2026-27. While MLAs are keen to ensure timely use of funds, panchayats are struggling to procure bricks at official rates. Officials of the Panchayati Raj Department remain reluctant to purchase bricks at higher market prices, fearing audit objections.

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Currently, red bricks are selling for Rs 8 to Rs 11.50 each, about Rs 1 to Rs 2 higher than the government rates. In Ludhiana, the official rate is Rs 8,900 per 1,000 bricks, but the market price has touched Rs 10,500. In Amritsar, the official rate is Rs 8,200, while the market price is Rs 10,500. In Bathinda, the official rate is Rs 7,420, compared with Rs 9,000 in the market. In Mohali, the official rate is Rs 8,000, but bricks are selling for Rs 11,500. In Mansa, the official rate is Rs 7,500, while the market price has gone up to Rs 9,000.

As works stalled, Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali appealed to the district administration, which revised the official rate to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 bricks. Following a meeting with the Brick Kiln Owners’ Association, kiln owners agreed to supply bricks at this rate until March 31, 2027. Banawali expressed hope the agreement would revive stalled projects.

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Tarsem Singla, district president of the Brick Kiln Owners’ Association, said GST on bricks had doubled from 6 per cent to 12 per cent, while GST on coal rose from 5 per cent to 18 per cent, increasing brick prices by nearly Rs 2,000 per 1,000. Another kiln owner, Manpreet Singh, said panchayats continued to demand bricks at old rates, but rising input costs made that impossible.