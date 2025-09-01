Risk of breach at Nangal, Anandpur Sahib canals after heavy rain triggers erosion

Two major canals originating from the Nangal Dam—the Nangal Hydel Canal and the Anandpur Sahib Hydel Canal—are facing a serious threat of breach due to continuous rain and erosion of canal banks near Mindwa village in Anandpur Sahib.

The situation prompted an immediate response from both the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the Ropar district administration, who rushed to the site to assess the damage.

The erosion was found to be more severe along the Anandpur Sahib Hydel Canal, which is maintained by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Villagers, along with volunteers from the Kar Seva group of Kila Anandgarh Sahib, promptly began plugging the eroded section to prevent further damage.

Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains also visited the site and joined the effort to repair the canal banks.

“The erosion was first noticed by local villagers who informed me. I immediately alerted the district authorities,” the minister told The Tribune.

“Had timely action not been taken, a breach could have flooded many villages in the Anandpur Sahib area,” he added, expressing gratitude to the Kar Seva group for their contribution.

The Anandpur Sahib Hydel Canal had been in a deteriorated condition due to lack of maintenance. Ground-level staff had reportedly raised the issue with senior officials of PSPCL in the past.

Meanwhile, erosion was also observed along the Nangal Hydel Canal, which is managed by the BBMB.

BBMB Chief Engineer (Bhakra Dam) C P Singh visited the site and said that measures to plug the erosion had begun, including the use of plastic sheeting to prevent further damage.

Sources said the BBMB authorities may be forced to reduce the discharge in both the Nangal Hydel and Anandpur Sahib Hydel Canals in order to carry out erosion control work along the damaged banks.

As a result, more water would be diverted into the natural course of the Sutlej River, increasing the risk for villages situated along its banks.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia said that increased water release into the Sutlej had already caused flooding in Shahpur Bela village, near Anandpur Sahib.

“The NDRF has been deployed in Ropar to assist in the rescue of residents from Shahpur Bela,” he added.