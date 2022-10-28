Road accident victim dies in Sangrur hospital, kin demand action

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 27

A 29-year-old Kakkadwal resident, Gurpreet Singh, who had suffered serious injuries in a road accident last night, died at the Sangrur Civil Hospital on Thursday. His relatives have alleged that doctors and other staff at the hospital did not provide him with the required treatment. The police have started investigation.

“Gurpreet had suffered injuries after a vehicle hit his motorcycle at Kakkadwal village. He was not provided with the required treatment at the civil hospital. We demand registration of a case against doctors and other hospital staff,” said Charan Singh, father of the deceased.

Other relatives of the deceased alleged that despite repeated requests, doctors and staff did not attend to the patient. “We request the government to take a strict action against the accused staff,” said Sukhchain Singh, brother of the deceased.

Sangrur city police station SHO Ramandeep Singh said they had started investigation. “A board of doctors has been formed for the post-mortem examination,” said Dr Baljeet Singh, Senior Medical Officer of Sangrur Civil Hospital.