Road blocked over water pipe

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Area residents stage a two-hour sit-in protest at Seetogunno Chowk of the highway on Sunday. The residents said they blocked the highway because a water pipeline had not been restored in some areas. They lifted the dharna after assurances from the DC. OC

Rs 5 lakh for school library

Muktsar: Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the library at Government Primary School at Alamwala village in the Lambi Assembly segment. Bains also appreciated the efforts of the school management in setting up a beautiful library. TNS

Farmer drowns in reservoir

Abohar: A 50-year-old farmer, Raj Kumar, drowned in a water reservoir at Kular village on Saturday. His cousin, Jagdish, said Raj slipped into a reservoir while irrigating his fields. By the time others came to know about the incident, he died, said Jagdish. OC

Man duped of Rs 1.88L online

Abohar: Arvind Sihag of Dhinganwali village was duped of Rs 1.88 lakh online. Sihag said he paid Rs 1.88 lakh to buy an electric scooter in three instalments. A case has been registered under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC against Nurul Haque of Ding in Assam and Ripen Manda of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. OC

Miscreants snatch Rs 1 lakh

Abohar: Lal Chand said two bikers stopped his car as he was heading towards Dharangwala village and snatched his purse containing Rs 1 lakh. The police have registered a case under Sections 431, 323 and 34 of the IPC against Vijay Kumar of Dharangwala and Kalu Ram of Burj Muhar village. OC

Join hands against BJP: Ex-MLA

Bathinda: A former two-time MLA of the Communist Party of India from the Budhlada constituency Hardev Arshi urged all “secular” and “democratic” forces in Punjab to join hands and checkmate the BJP and its conglomerates in the state.