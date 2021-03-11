Road mishaps cost Punjab Rs 15K cr in 2020

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, April 25

Punjab lost over Rs 15,000 crore due to road accidents in 2020, a soon-to-be-released report of the state government has found.

As per the socio-economic cost analysis of road accidents in “Punjab Road Accidents & Traffic, 2020” report, the loss due to road accidents in 2020 was around Rs 15,176 crore. The report noted that the amount was 3 per cent of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). In 2020, on an average 11 persons lost their lives in road accidents every day. There were 5,203 road accidents that left 3,898 dead and 1,737 seriously injured during the year.

As per the report, 2.28 per cent of the country’s population lives in Punjab, but its share in road accident deaths ranged from 3.3 to 3.5 per cent over the past five years.

On an average, 236 new cars and 1,046 two-wheelers were daily registered in the state during the said year. Till December 2020, the registered vehicles in the state were 1.16 crore. Around 65% of the total road fatalities occurred on national and state highways, both comprising 5.64% of the total road length in Punjab. The accidental death rate on national highways in the state was 0.44 per km/year and on state highways 1.43 per km/year.

The fatalities per million population stood at 124. Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar and SAS Nagar ranked number 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

Navdeep Asija, Punjab Government’s Traffic Adviser, said a declining trend was observed in March, April and March while October and November saw a sharp increase in such fatalities, as compared with figures for 2019. The socio-economic cost of mishaps is calculated on the basis of vehicle damage, loss of output, treatment cost, insurance and police administrative cost and human cost, etc.

Leading causes