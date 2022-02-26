Road rage: SC seeks Navjot Sidhu's reply to review petition

Road rage: SC seeks Navjot Sidhu's reply to review petition

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 25

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to respond to a plea to enlarge the scope of a petition seeking review of its verdict letting him off in a more than 33-year-old road rage case with a Rs 1,000 fine.

Next hearing after two weeks

  • Petitioner has sought a review of SC’s 2018 order letting off Sidhu with a fine of Rs1,000; wants offence treated as more serious than causing hurt
  • Sidhu was acquitted of homicide charges on May 15, 2018, by the SC, but convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to the deceased
  • The Bench, which had earlier deferred the hearing in view of Assembly polls, posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks

A Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice SK Kaul asked Sidhu to respond to the victim’s family’s plea to treat his offence as more serious than just causing hurt and accordingly enhance his punishment. The Bench, which had earlier deferred the hearing in view of the Assembly polls to February 25, posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Senior advocate P Chidambaram, representing Sidhu, opposed the court’s decision to enlarge the scope of the review plea even as on behalf of the review petitioner, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra urged the Bench to consider reviving the cricketer-turned politician’s conviction on homicide charges.

The petitioner has sought a review of the Supreme Court’s 2018 order letting off Sidhu with a fine of Rs 1,000 in the 1988 road rage case in which Gurnam Singh had died. Sidhu was acquitted of homicide charges on May 15, 2018, by the top court, but convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to the deceased and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

Responding to the court’s earlier notice, Sidhu cited his “impeccable political and sporting career in the last three decades” to urge the top court not to enhance his punishment. The SC had on September 12, 2018, agreed to consider a petition seeking review of its May 15, 2018, order. While issuing notice to Sidhu “restricted to quantum of sentence”, it had agreed to reconsider the punishment given to him. However, on Friday, it sought his response on the plea to revive his conviction on homicide charge as well.

Sidhu was initially tried for murder but the trial court in September 1999 acquitted him. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed the verdict and held them guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. But the top court in its May 15, 2018, verdict let him off by asking him to pay Rs 1,000 fine.

#navjot sidhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

US sanctions on Russia will impact India too

2
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Norms tweaked, Punjab may lose BBMB slot

4
Nation

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

5
Trending

Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after

6
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

8
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia denied bail in NDPS case

9
World

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

10
Nation

India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US

Don't Miss

View All
Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Top Stories

198 killed, 1000 wounded amid Russian invasion: Ukraine minister

198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister

Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...

First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course

Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport

Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...

Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Hungary

First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory

India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speak with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

30-year-old man’s murder sparks protest in Amritsar

Poll over, but hoardings still deface cityscape in Amritsar

Amritsar lad making waves in national cycling championship

Covid-19: Seven test +ve in Amritsar district

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Power Crisis: Chandigarh Admn terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Power Outage: Chandigarh administration terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Chandigarh power crisis: Move to shield culprits contrary to SC decision, says High Court

Chandigarh Rose festival gets off to a colourful start

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

Chandigarh consumer panel directs railways to pay for luggage theft on train

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

‘Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity’

'Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity'

Students in Ukraine: Helpline number flooded with calls

With majority of adults vaccinated, focus on teen vaccination now

8 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar

Razing of structures starts for four-laning in Adampur

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Mayor

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Ludhiana Mayor

Helpline for info of students stranded in Ukraine

Husband attacked me for exposing his impotency: Acid attack victim

Ludhiana MC seems ill-prepared for Swachh Survekshan-2022

PUNJAB POLL 2022 trends: 100% electorate issued voter cards, 73 per cent carried them for polling

NGT panel reviews progress of district environment plan

NGT panel reviews progress of Patiala district environment plan

Punjabi University to hold programmes in memory of Waris Shah

Patiala MC ad revenue doubled during elections

Punjabi University students remember scientists from undivided Punjab

Patiala law university to resume physical classes from February 28