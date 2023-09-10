Road repair works hang fire in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 9

Road repair works in different parts of the district have failed to get underway as the state government has failed to release funds for the same. Most of these roads were damaged during the recent floods.

Citing a delay in payments, two contractors left the repair work midway. Sources said that the officials concerned had not received sufficient funds from the government to pay the contractors.

The incessant rain from July 9 to 11 had led to intense flooding in the district, with the areas of Ropar town, Purkhali and Chamkaur Sahib worst hit. At least 30 breaches had been reported along river banks and roads were washed away or had caved in at 300 places in the district, snapping the connectivity between Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib, Ropar-Kotla Nihang and Ropar-Surtapur Mand.

