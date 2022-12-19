Sangrur: Roads in tatters within days of construction

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 18

Material used in the construction of two link roads has come under scanner as within days of laying these roads, they have started to break with the hit of bare feet.

After receiving complaints about the poor-quality material used for the construction of the link roads between Mangwal and General Gurnam Singh Public School, and Dullowa and Saron road, Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, along with the SDM and PWD officers, inspected the roads. The MLA has ordered probe against the contractor and demanded legal action.

“Area residents have been raising questions about the quality of material used for the construction of the link roads. Earlier, neither any PWD official nor any other senior officer had inspected the roads,” said Parvinder Singh, a youngster from the area.

Jagroop Singh, a farmer, said, “The road was constructed with poor quality material. There should be high-level inquiry on who allowed the contractor to use such material,” he said.

PWD SDO Harsh Goyal said the contract for both roads was given for around Rs 72 lakh. “The contract was given in December 2021. We have started an inquiry and both roads will be reconstructed,” he said.

