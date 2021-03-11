Roadside trees burnt in Sangrur farm fires

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 1

In what appears to an environmental disaster in the making, fire ignited to burn the leftover wheat stubble also damaged many full-grown roadside trees in the district.

Smoke leads to road mishap, couple dies Moga: Avtar Singh (33) and his pregnant wife Sarbjit Kaur (29) died in a road mishap that took place due to the smoke emanating from a field set on fire near Khosa Jalal village on Sunday. The police said the truck driver fled the spot. TNS

During a visit to various areas, it came to light that farmers are openly burning the wheat stubble during the day. “It’s surprising that the government has been making tall claims of taking the required steps to curb stubble burning. But, it seems, all claims are only on paper,” said Jaskarn Singh, a local.

“For the past few days, I have been regularly seeing trees and fields on fire during the day. No action has been taken against the offenders. Many times, the smoke from farm fires lead to accidents,” said Gurbhajan Singh of Namol.

Area farmers said the state should give them special bonus if they want them to shun stubble burning. “We are already under debt and not in a position to spend more to manage fields without burning the stubble,” said Kartar Singh, a farmer.

DC Jitendra Jorwal said: “I will get a detailed report of the number of trees burnt and then take action.”

