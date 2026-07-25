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Home / Punjab / Punjab Roadways got Rs 79L as govt hired 700 buses for events in 3 yrs: RTI

Punjab Roadways got Rs 79L as govt hired 700 buses for events in 3 yrs: RTI

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:08 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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PRTC buses. Tribune file photo
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More than 700 Punjab Roadways buses were deployed for 22 state-level government functions across Punjab between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2026, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The department earned Rs 79.34 lakh from such deployments.

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The information was sought by Ludhiana-based RTI activist Kimti Rawal from the General Manager, Punjab Roadways, Ludhiana. The reply stated that records were compiled from depots across the state. The highest deployment was 79 buses for a function at Khatkar Kalan on February 10, 2024. Another 72 buses were sent to Patiala on October 2, 2023. Records show 63 buses were deployed at Anandpur Sahib on November 23, 2025, while 55 buses each were sent to Moga on February 16, 2026, and Dharmkot (Moga) on March 21, 2026. Fifty-three buses were deputed for a programme at Fatehgarh Sahib on March 28 this year.

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Other deployments included 38 buses for Bhagta Bhai Ka on February 6, 2026, 30 buses for Nakodar on March 30, 2026, and 19 for another programme at Nakodar on March 31, 2026. Smaller deployments ranged from seven to 28 buses for functions in various districts.

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The RTI reply clarified that no buses were deputed on April 6, 2026, the specific date mentioned in the application.

Punjab Roadways (Operations) General Manager Jasvir Singh said about 80 per cent of the payment had been received through the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner’s office. “The buses were provided strictly as per requirement from district administrations. Around 80 per cent of the payment has already been received,” he said.

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Despite repeated calls, AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu could not be contacted for comments.

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