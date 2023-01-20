Robbed store owner didn’t have licence

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 19

Two days after three miscreants allegedly robbed a medical store owner of Rs 40,000, a licensed revolver and 12 live cartridges at gunpoint at Dhilwan village in district, the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday exposed that the chemist shop was being run illegally and allegedly selling restricted drugs.

The police investigation has found that the chemist shop was being run by the family members of a former ASI of the Punjab Police.

The ASI’s family members do not have any licence to run the shop in their name. The licence is in the name of a foreign-based relative of the family. The owner was rather keeping a licensed revolver at the illegal chemist store for his safety. Interestingly, the revolver was issued in the name of the former ASI.

“The police have asked the Health Department to order the closure of the illegal medical store. The district administration has also been requested to cancel the arms licence of the ASI for its alleged misuse,” said Raj Pal Singh Sandhu, SSP, Faridkot.

During investigation, the police found that the robbers had looted Rs 4,500 and not Rs 40,000 from the shop.