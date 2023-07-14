Robber killed, another injured in encounter in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Amritsar, July 14
A robber was killed while another injured in an encounter with police in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Friday, officials said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Chauhan said two men in a car robbed a petrol pump on Sarai Amant Khan Road at gunpoint.
The petrol pump owner informed the police about the incident. Meanwhile, the accused robbed another pump at Bhikhiwind village within an hour.
They also fired a gunshot at the cashier when he refused to hand over the cash, police said.
Following this incident, an alert was sounded in the district and heavy police force was deployed at checkpoints.
The two men were intercepted at Kot Dharm Chand Naka, police said.
After seeing policemen, the robbers opened fire at them and the police retaliated, following which one was shot dead and another sustained injuries.
The deceased was identified as Manpreet Singh while the injured was Jobanjit Singh, police said.
