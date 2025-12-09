DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Robber shot dead in police encounter

Robber shot dead in police encounter

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:56 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A robber was gunned down in an exchange of fire with the police near Goindwal Sahib late on Monday.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the robber has been identified as Sukhbir Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Kotli Udhoke in Amritsar district.

Advertisement

According to the police, Sukhbir had been released from jail around three months ago and had since been involved in several criminal activities.

Advertisement

He was allegedly responsible for the murder of Daljit Singh (42), a shopkeeper from Bhullar village. The case was registered a week ago under the Sadar police station.

SSP Lamba, who reached the spot soon after receiving information about the encounter, said the CIA staff had traced the movement of Sukhbir Singh in the area. A team led by Inspector Prabhjit Singh, in-charge of the local CIA unit, followed him near the closed Bawa Shoe Factory. The police signalled to the suspect to stop, but he allegedly opened fire at them.

Advertisement

In the retaliatory fire, the robber was killed. Inspector Prabhjit Singh and his gunman Gurwinder Singh suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment.

Police investigation is underway.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts