Robbers' gang busted, 3 held

Tarn Taran, February 12
The police during a raid near the Moulsari Palace, Kakka Kandiala, adjacent to the town on Saturday, arrested three members of a gang of robbers while two others managed to flee from the spot.
Inspector Harpreet Singh said the gang was involved in a number of robbery, theft and snatching incidents in the area.
He said the arrested gang members had been identified a Dhanmi, a resident of Tarn Taran, Baljindeer Singh, a resident of Harike, and Angad Singh, a resident of Hothian (Verowal).
The inspector further said the gang members, who managed to flee from the spot, were identified as Vaily and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Muradpur locality in Tarn Taran.
Two swords, one ‘datar’ and other weapons had been recovered from the arrested robbers, the inspector added.
