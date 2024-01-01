Robbers’ gang busted in Bathinda, 9 arrested

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 31

The Bathinda police have busted a gang whose members would rob passers-by on the main road of the city at night by pretending to seek help.

A total of nine suspects, including five women, have been arrested by the police. The group’s women would stand on the main road of the city at night and stop the passing commuters to seek help, after which their associates would show weapons and rob the said passers-by. A case has been registered against the suspects.

A police remand has been obtained for all the suspects from court.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nirmal Singh of the Kotwali police station said the police had received a tip-off that some men and women had formed a gang to rob people.

The women would stand on the road near Government Rajindra College at night and ask for help from pedestrians and commuters passing by.

When an innocent fell into their trap, the male members of the gang would come forward and accuse the victim of molesting the woman and threaten to file a case against him.

They would show them weapons, snatch money from the victim and flee the spot. The police said many people had been targeted by the gang.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nirmal Singh said on the basis of the tip-off, the police laid a trap last night and exposed the gang.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Paramjeet Kaur, Simran Kaur, Priya, Amanpreet Kaur, Ramandeep Kaur, Amandeep Singh, Lakha Singh, Himanshu Chauhan and Yuvraj Sunaria. Assistant Sub-Inspector Nirmal Singh added.

Modus operandi of suspects

The women members of the alleged gang would stand on the road near Government Rajindra College at night and ask for help from pedestrians and commuters

When a victim fell into their trap, the male members of the gang would come forward and accuse the victim of molesting the women and threaten to file a case against him

They would flaunt their weapons, snatch money from the victim and flee the spot. The police said many people had been targeted by the gang members in Bathinda