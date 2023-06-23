Robbers kill farmer, take away tractor

Abohar, June 22
An 80-year-old farmer Kartar Singh was found dead today. Miscreants took away tractor-trailer after killing him with sharp weapons.
Prima facie it appeared that miscreants barged into the farm house to steal vehicles and machinery and killed the farmer as he resisted their attempt. A police team reached the spot and started investigation.
